App-Store Users Slam Apple's 'Stubborn' Class Cert. Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (May 1, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Consumers accusing Apple of monopolizing app distribution fired back in California federal court against Apple's claim that their latest class certification bid could include millions of consumers who haven't been injured, arguing that it's possible to identify and cut those members from the class despite Apple's "stubborn insistence" otherwise....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS