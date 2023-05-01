Kronos Agrees To Pay $6M To End Workers' Ransomware Suit

By Ben Kochman (May 1, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Workforce management company Kronos has agreed to pay up to $6 million to end a lawsuit filed by a group of employees alleging the company negligently failed to stop the workers' personal data from being stolen in a 2021 ransomware attack, a new court filing shows....

