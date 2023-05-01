Trimmed Investor Class Certified In Suit Over Honest Co. IPO

By Katryna Perera (May 1, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday certified a class of investors alleging Jessica Alba's The Honest Co. Inc. failed to disclose negative trends before an initial public offering, but the judge modified the class definition to include only those who purchased the IPO stocks prior to the date shares in lock-up agreements with underwriters were released....

