Mistrial Declared In Masimo's $1.85B IP Fight Against Apple

By Gina Kim (May 1, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declared a mistrial Monday afternoon in Masimo Corp.'s $1.85 billion intellectual property dispute accusing Apple of misappropriating trade secrets to develop its smartwatch's pulse oximetry features, after a jury panel repeatedly indicated they were unable to come to a unanimous decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS