Hyundai, Kia Want Consumers' Car-Theft Crisis MDL Slashed

By Linda Chiem (May 2, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Hyundai and Kia have asked a California federal judge to slash consolidated consumer class claims alleging they knowingly sold defective vehicles that were vulnerable to theft, saying they could not have foreseen a nationwide TikTok trend popularizing tips for breaking into their cars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS