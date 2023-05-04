What Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Case Means For Martial Arts Liability

By Gabriel D'Antonio (May 4, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT) -- On March 28, the martial arts community at large, and the Brazilian jiu jitsu community specifically, was rocked by the $46,475,112 verdict handed down by a jury in the California Superior Court for the County of San Diego in Jack Greener v. Michael Phelps d/b/a Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Club....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS