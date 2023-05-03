3rd Circ. Axes Dutch Appeal In MD Helicopters' Ch. 11 Sale

By Craig Clough (May 3, 2023, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday dismissed the Dutch government's appeal of a district court's refusal to certify a question to the Arizona Supreme Court about a bankruptcy judge's approval of a $210 million debt-for-equity sale of former Lynn Tilton-led MD Helicopters Inc., saying it lacks jurisdiction over the nonfinal order....

