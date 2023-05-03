Diamond Sports Tries To Stop New TV Deal For Suns, Mercury

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 3, 2023, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Diamond Sports Group on Wednesday filed an adversary action in a Texas bankruptcy court that aims to stop the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from moving forward with the new television broadcast contract that they signed last week with an over-the-air pair of Arizona networks....

