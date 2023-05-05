Google Wants 9th Circ. To Speed Up Class Cert. Appeal

By Matthew Perlman (May 4, 2023, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Google has asked the Ninth Circuit to expedite its appeal of an order certifying a class of 21 million consumers accusing the company of monopolizing the distribution of apps on Android devices, saying it needs a decision before a related November trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS