Boeing Supplier Faces Investor Suit Over Faulty 737 Max Parts

By Katryna Perera (May 4, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Aerospace company Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and two of its executives were hit with a proposed investor class action in New York federal court alleging that the company's stock price fell once it was revealed Boeing's recent halted deliveries of 737 Max aircraft were caused by faulty parts supplied to it by Spirit....

