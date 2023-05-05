Ex-Uber Exec Gets Probation For Obstructing 2016 Hack

By Dorothy Atkins (May 4, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sentenced Uber's ex-security chief — and former federal prosecutor — Joseph Sullivan Thursday to probation with no prison time for hiding a massive 2016 data breach, saying the white collar case is unprecedented and did not involve stealing money, but also wondering why prosecutors did not charge ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS