Trump May Attend Rape Trial, Testify After Both Sides Rest

By Stewart Bishop (May 4, 2023, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll and former President Donald Trump both rested their cases Thursday in the battery and defamation trial over Carroll's claims that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, but a federal judge left open the door to Trump taking the witness stand....

