BofA Trying To Hide Ball, TelexFree Investors Say

By Julie Manganis (May 5, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Bank of America shouldn't be allowed to press pause on its discovery obligations in multidistrict litigation over its role in the $3 billion TelexFree Ponzi scheme, according to victims who told a federal court this was an effort to thwart them from pursuing damages from the bank....

