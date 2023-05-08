Cannabis Financer Wants To Arbitrate Escrow Theft Suit

By Isaac Monterose (May 8, 2023, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The owner of a cannabis investment company urged a California federal court to allow it to arbitrate a fraud suit accusing it of stealing an $880,000 escrow payment from two developers readying a cannabis cultivation business, arguing that the related escrow agreement has an arbitration clause....

