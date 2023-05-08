Trade Groups Stress Need For US Lithium Mine To 9th Circ.

By Ali Sullivan (May 8, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Industry groups have told the Ninth Circuit the Thacker Pass lithium mine will fill a critical need in the U.S. economy as the government prioritizes a transition toward electric vehicles, asking it to uphold the project's approval amid an appeal from environmentalists, a Native American tribe and a Nevada rancher....

