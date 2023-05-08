11th Circ. Partly Revives Apple's Virtual IPhone Fair Use Suit

By Jasmin Boyce (May 8, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit breathed new life into some of Apple's copyright claims Monday against a technology maker over a digital version of an iPhone that's used to find security vulnerabilities, agreeing that the fair use doctrine allows public access to Apple's functional operating system but reviving infringement claims over icons and wallpapers due to insufficient analysis by the lower court....

