Deals Near 8 More Military Bases To Get CFIUS Scrutiny

By Daniel Wilson (May 8, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has proposed to add eight more military bases to a list of locations that trigger federal scrutiny for nearby foreign real estate transactions, amid controversy over a Chinese food company's plans for a North Dakota facility....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS