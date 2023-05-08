Enterprise To Pay $505K To End Ill. Workers' BIPA Claims

By Lauraann Wood (May 8, 2023, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Enterprise is set to shell out nearly $505,000 to resolve Biometric Information Privacy Act claims from hundreds of employees who say the vehicle rental company required them to use a fingerprint timekeeping system without first obtaining their consent....

