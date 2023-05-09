Crowley Says GSA Contract Audit Authority Dispute Isn't Moot

By Daniel Wilson (May 9, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Crowley unit has urged a D.C. federal judge to proceed with a suit accusing the General Services Administration of overstepping its authority by finding that Crowley overcharged the military, saying the GSA's pledge to back off from the challenged audits wasn't sufficient....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS