Shaq Says FTX Server Threw Lawsuit Notice At His Car

By Hailey Konnath (May 8, 2023, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal on Monday said a Florida federal court should dismiss a suit accusing him of helping to defraud FTX investors, saying the plaintiffs' process servers "tossed" notice of the lawsuit at the front of his moving car and then left the papers in the road where they landed....

