Fla. Keys Co. Asks 11th Circ. To Nix $12M Award Over Crash

By Carolina Bolado (May 16, 2023, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Florida Keys sand and gravel supplier Discount Rock & Sand Inc. urged the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to overturn an $11.8 million jury award to the families of four Spanish women killed in a car crash caused by one of the company's drivers, arguing that the district court improperly instructed the jury and allowed a prejudicial animated reenactment of the crash to be shown....

