Boeing Rips Funds' 737 Max Securities Fraud Claims

By Linda Chiem (May 9, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Boeing has told an Illinois federal judge that investment funds are playing "fast and loose" with statements in their securities fraud lawsuit alleging the aviation giant downplayed its 737 Max jets' safety flaws after two deadly crashes left 346 people dead and threw the company into crisis....

