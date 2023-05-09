No Defense For Cheer Org In Sex Abuse Suits, Insurer Says

By Elizabeth Daley (May 9, 2023, 9:38 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Tennessee federal court Tuesday that policy exclusions prevented it from covering seven suits filed against the nation's largest competitive youth cheer network, US All Star Federation, that allege it negligently failed to protect at least 16 children from sexual abuse, including rape....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS