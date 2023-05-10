Gov't Contractors Flouted Union Benefits Rules, Funds Say

By Emily Brill (May 10, 2023, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of union benefit funds and their trustees have sued two government contractors in New York federal court, alleging the contractors violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and breached union contracts by refusing to fulfill the obligations of a compliance audit....

