Appeals Panel Says Pa. Airport Can't Evict Concessionaire

By Joyce Hanson (May 10, 2023, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The former operator of the Airmall retail and restaurant center at Pittsburgh International Airport must be granted an injunction by a lower court and allowed to start running the concessions again at the terminal, a Pennsylvania appellate court has found....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS