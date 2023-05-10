Hacker Pleads Guilty To Crypto Heist, 'Swatting' Scheme

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 10, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A 23-year-old citizen of the U.K. has pled guilty to federal criminal allegations that he perpetrated an ugly 'swatting' scheme against a California teen, played a role in hacking widely followed social media accounts across several platforms and was part of a scheme to steal digital assets worth nearly $800,000 from a cryptocurrency software provider....

