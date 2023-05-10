6th Circ. Grants Injunction In Ky. Water Rule Challenge

By Tom Lotshaw (May 10, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel agreed Wednesday to put the Biden administration's waters of the U.S. rule defining the Clean Water Act's scope on pause as Kentucky and a coalition of business groups appeal a district court's dismissal of their suits challenging the rule for lack of standing....

