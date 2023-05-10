Mass. Union Head Gets 2½ Years For Lobbyist Kickbacks

By Brian Dowling (May 10, 2023, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The former head of the Massachusetts State Police union was sentenced by a Boston federal judge Wednesday to 2½ years in prison for steering business to a Beacon Hill lobbyist in return for kickbacks in a case of "organizational corruption."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS