NY AG Fines Cos. $615K For Fake Net Neutrality Comments

By Elliot Weld (May 10, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday that her office has secured fines totaling $615,000 from three companies that she said sent millions of fake public comments to influence the Federal Communications Commission's decision to repeal net neutrality....

