Chancery Won't Speed Or Stay Activision-Microsoft Deal Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 16, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A shareholder's Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit over Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. will move forward at a normal pace, the court's chancellor said Tuesday, denying both the Activision investor's request to fast-track the litigation and the video game company's motion to put it on hold....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS