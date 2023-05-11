Insurer Wins Atty DQ Bid In Amber Heard Coverage Row

By Emily Sawicki (May 11, 2023, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tentatively agreed to grant New York Marine and General Insurance Co.'s bid to disqualify Maynard Nexsen from representing Travelers as the two insurers continue to duke it out over coverage of actress Amber Heard in a defamation suit brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, determining the move was not "tactical."...

