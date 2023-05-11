Enviros Tell 5th Circ. To Ax Texas Oil Export Terminal Approval

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 11, 2023, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups argued before the Fifth Circuit that the U.S. Department of Transportation's approval of a proposed offshore oil export terminal on the Texas Gulf Coast must be thrown out, saying the terminal's licensing would increase U.S. oil export volumes by two-thirds, inducing decades of additional oil production....

