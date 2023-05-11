Live Nation Wants Excessive 401(k) Fee Suit Arbitrated

By Gina Kim (May 11, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Live Nation has asked a California federal judge to send to arbitration a proposed class action challenging its management of a retirement plan for allegedly failing to pick cheaper, less risky investment options, arguing that the participants are bound by the plan's terms, including individual arbitration and a class action waiver....

