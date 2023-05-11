Iraqi Oil Co. Says Dutch Salvage Co. Can't Seek Bank Docs

By Tom Lotshaw (May 11, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Iraqi state-owned Basra Oil Co. is urging a New York federal court to deny a Dutch company's push to subpoena banks for information to enforce an $85 million arbitration award against Basra, saying Wednesday it is still challenging the award and calling the request a "premature fishing expedition."...

