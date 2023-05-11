Kansas Residents Denied Class Cert. In BNSF Flood Fight

By Collin Krabbe (May 11, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A group of Kansas City, Kansas, residents has been denied class certification in a suit against BNSF Railway over flooding in their neighborhood, with a federal judge finding the evidence shows most of the geographic area for the class could not have been impacted by the floods....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS