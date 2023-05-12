Insurer Says No Coverage For Security Co. Over Tenant Killing

By Ganesh Setty (May 12, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Mt. Hawley Insurance should have no coverage obligations to a security company accused of negligence over the murder of a resident at a Florida apartment complex, the insurer told a New York federal court, arguing exclusions regarding abuse and low-income housing are applicable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS