Georgia State Bar Wants Attorney's Racial Bias Suit Tossed

By Emily Sawicki (May 12, 2023, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Georgia Foundation has fired back at a Peach State attorney who alleged a pattern of racial bias in a proposed class action she filed in federal court in April, responding that the attorney was attempting to dodge ongoing disciplinary proceedings and that a federal court stepping in would constitute interference....

