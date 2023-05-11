GCI To Pay $40M To End FCA Claims It Defrauded FCC

By Dorothy Atkins (May 11, 2023, 10:51 PM EDT) -- GCI Communications Corp. has agreed to pay more than $40 million to resolve allegations that the Alaska-based telecommunications company violated the False Claims Act and defrauded the Federal Communications Commission's program subsidizing health-related telecommunications services in rural areas, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement Thursday....

