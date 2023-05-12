Ariz. Insurer Wrongfully Refused Policy Stacking, Suit Claims

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 12, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Safeco Insurance Co. broke the law by refusing to honor multiple coverages for an insured with multiple covered vehicles after a fatal car crash, according to a proposed class action filed in Arizona federal court....

