Orrick Atty's Claims Against Design Co. Trimmed In IP Row

By Madison Arnold (May 12, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An Orrick Herring & Sutcliffe LLP partner can argue that an architecture and interior design firm is liable for misrepresentations made to her by an employee, a California federal judge ruled, but he rejected the idea that the design firm assumed the liabilities of the employee's former company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS