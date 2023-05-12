Laos Seeks OK On 3 Arbitral Awards Over Gambling Venture

By Joyce Hanson (May 12, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The government of Laos has urged a federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands not to toss its suit seeking to enforce three foreign arbitral awards totaling $5 million against an American businessman over an ill-fated gambling venture....

