Calif. Teachers' Fund Strikes $2.1M Deal In Libor-Rigging Case

By Katryna Perera (May 12, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A California teacher's retirement fund has asked a New York federal judge to give the first OK to a $2.1 million settlement resolving allegations that financial services firm TP ICAP Group PLC, its affiliates and two other firms manipulated the Swiss franc Libor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS