ByteDance Is China's 'Propaganda Tool,' Ex-Employee Says

By Tiffany Hu (May 15, 2023, 12:46 PM EDT) -- The former U.S. engineering head at TikTok's parent company ByteDance on Friday accused the company of engaging in a global scheme to steal and profit from its competitors' content and be a "propaganda tool" for the Chinese Communist Party — which he says is part of the company's alleged "culture of lawlessness" that prioritizes growth first....

