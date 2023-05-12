Davis Polk, Cravath Rep As Commanders Sale Made Official

By David Steele (May 12, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Davis Polk-advised group led by Apollo Global Management LLC co-founder Josh Harris has officially agreed to buy the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion from Cravath-represented Daniel and Tanya Snyder, who have owned the NFL franchise since 1999, according to a Friday statement....

