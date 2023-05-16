SEC Hints At Terraform's 'Confidential' Jump Trading Pact

By Aislinn Keely (May 15, 2023, 11:14 PM EDT) -- New filings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicate that high-speed trading firm Jump Trading entered into a secret agreement to prop up the stable-value tokens issued by now-disgraced developer Terraform Labs roughly a year before the project's catastrophic collapse....

