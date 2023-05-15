EU OKs Microsoft-Activision Deal On Cloud Gaming Promises

By Bryan Koenig (May 15, 2023, 4:02 PM BST) -- European Union antitrust officials signed off Monday on Microsoft Corp.'s planned $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc., mollified that commitments to freely license games via "any cloud game streaming services" bloc gamers use will address the competition concerns that spurred U.K. authorities to block the transaction....

