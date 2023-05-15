LG Wants Gas Stove Emissions Suit Over Health Risks Tossed

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 15, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- LG Electronics asked a California federal judge to toss a nationwide proposed class action alleging it failed to disclose the risks of gas stove pollutants, arguing that the claims are preempted by federal law and that the California resident behind the suit is attempting to improperly act as a regulator....

