11th Circ. Sends Theater Co.'s Cruise Line Suit To Fla. Court

By Joyce Hanson (May 15, 2023, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed a lower court decision that dismissed 20 of 21 claims in a theater production company's suit against Celebrity Cruises Inc., saying it correctly found that a state unjust enrichment claim was not completely preempted by the federal Copyright Act....

