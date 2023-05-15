Ex-Army Worker Arrested Over Alleged $400K Bribery Scheme

By Phillip Bantz (May 15, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Army civilian employee who oversaw construction contracts at a base in South Korea has been arrested on charges that he pocketed more than $400,000 through a long-running bribery and kickback scheme, according to an indictment unsealed Monday in Manhattan federal court....

