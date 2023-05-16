Wells Fargo Inks $1B Deal To End Investors' Compliance Suit

By Jon Hill and Jessica Corso (May 16, 2023, 10:23 AM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a proposed class action accusing it of misrepresenting its progress overhauling its internal controls and compliance, striking an all-cash deal with investors that would rank among the largest securities settlements of all time....

